The Fence Post obituaries: Charles Ron Cutler

Charles Ron Cutler, 86

Sept. 22, 1932 – March 27, 2019

Perkins County, Neb.

Charles Ron Cutler, a lifelong Perkins County farmer and rancher, passed away on March 27, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo., at the age of 86.

Ron was born Sept. 22, 1932, to Francis and Cora (Allen) Cutler. Ron attended school in Elsie, where he graduated in 1950. He was a lifelong member of the Elsie United Methodist Church. Ron attended college at Nebraska Wesleyan majoring in business. Upon graduation from college, Ron enlisted in the Navy, where he served from 1954 to 1956 as a meteorologist. He returned to Elsie and began farming and ranching in 1956. Ron married Mona Lee Timm in 1953. Their union was blessed with two daughters, Kimberly and Caron and one son, John.

Ron was not only a farmer and rancher; he also had an entrepreneurial spirit. Ron opened one of the first retail fertilizer facilities in the area, as well as a public elevator. Ron loved agriculture and served on the wheat commission board. He took pride in traveling to third world countries and educating them on how to raise wheat. In the 70s he opened several video stores in the Denver area.

Ron was an avid Denver Broncos fan. He also liked following his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's various activities. He was often found sitting in his pick-up, honking his horn for support! Ron enjoyed traveling, he liked Maui the most and spent his winters there.

Ron was known as the local historian. He had the ability to capture your attention with his funny and entertaining stories and quick wit. He was a fantastic cook. He always looked forward to family and friends getting together, and you never left hungry. He was passionate about habitat preservation. He planted thousands of trees and native grasslands for various types of wildlife. He was a dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge for over 60 years and very active in the Shriners organization.

Ron will always be remembered for his love of life, sense of humor, giving heart and not knowing a stranger.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 40 years.

Survivors include his children, Kimberly (Chris) Copple of Elsie, Caron (Terry) Schultz of North Port, Fla., John (Michele) Cutler of Elsie. His grandchildren Jessie (Chase) Paintin of Elsie, Jenny (Braden) Schaal of Burlington, Colo., Holly (Adam) Lee of Gothenburg, Chad (Kourtney) Cutler of Elsie and Madisyn Cutler of Elsie. Great-grandchildren, Tanner and Truett Paintin, Stetson, Britton and Layton Schaal and Londyn Lee.

A memorial has been established in Ron's memory for later designation by his family.

Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com.

Memorial services were held on April 4, 2019, at the Elsie United Methodist Church with Pastor Tammy Aubushon officiating. Interment of Cremains will be in the Elsie Cemetery.

Bullock-Long Funeral Home of Grant is in charge of arrangements.