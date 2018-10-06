The Fence Post obituaries: Courtland Rybicka

Courtland Rybicka, 92

Nov. 22, 1925 – Sept. 20, 2018

Brighton, Colo.

Colorado native Courtland "Courty" Rybicka passed away Sept. 20, 2018, surrounded by his immediate family. Born on Nov. 22, 1925, Courty spent his life dryland farming just north of the town of Bennett, Colo., for over 60 years before "retiring" to Brighton in 2007. Married to Alvira "Vi" Brook for 66 years before she passed in September 2011. He leaves two children, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a nephew and niece.

Courty was a well-respected farmer who was one of the first to no-till farm, served on agricultural boards, won conservation awards and helped develop wheat varieties. He served in the U.S. Army during the post-war occupation of Japan, and he was a masterful teacher of cribbage, an elk hunter, an innovative welder, mechanic and carpenter.

Services were held Oct. 5 at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home in Brighton. See TaborFuneralHome.com/obits for a full obituary and service details.