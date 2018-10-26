The Fence Post obituaries: Dale Robert Carroll

Dale Robert Carroll, 71

Jan. 10, 1947 – Oct. 9, 2018

Galeton, Colo.

Dale Robert Carroll, 71, of Galeton, passed away suddenly on Oct. 9, 2018, at North Colorado Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 10, 1947, in Greeley, Colo., to Richard and June (Keasling) Carroll.

Dale graduated from Ault High School. He married Patricia Ogan on July 2, 1966, in Virginia. He worked for Agfinity, Producers and various feedlots in the area.

Dale was a member of the Ault VFW, the Eaton American Legion and was a Stampede Wrangler volunteer. He also helped with the Grover Rodeo for many years. Dale was a cowboy and loved riding horses and the rodeo.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Carroll; two sons, Michael Carroll of Orchard, Colo., and Matt Carroll (Carrie) of Galeton; and four grandchildren, Garrett, Kayla, Hallie and Quirt Carroll. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and June Carroll; and his three brothers, Ricky, Ted and Cliff Carroll.

A memorial service to celebrate Dale's life was held Oct. 16, 2018, at the Eaton Evangelical Free Church, 1325 3rd St. in Eaton. Private family graveside services were held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.