The Fence Post obituaries: Hilda L. Morrison

Hilda L. Morrison, 97

Oct. 25, 1921 – Feb. 20, 2019

Morgan County, Colo.

Hilda L. Morrison, 97, longtime Morgan County resident, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 20, 2019, at the Washington County Nursing Home in Akron, Colo. She was born Oct. 25, 1921, in Mullen, Neb., to J. F. and Ina Cox, the youngest of six children.

When Hilda was 4 years old the Cox family moved to Morgan County. Following graduation from high school and college, Hilda married Forrest "Frosty" Morrison.

She began serving the Lord at a young age. Her life has been an inspiration and beautiful example to her family, friends and those who knew her.

Hilda had a zest for life, taking care of her family, cooking, her flowers, her farm, and her antiques, but most importantly her love for God.

Survivors include her son, Lynn Morrison of Sterling, Colo.; her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Marsha Morrison of Snyder, Colo.; six grandsons, Shawn Morrison of Merino, Kris Morrison of Sterling, Matthew Morrison of Fort Morgan, Jonathan Morrison of Amarillo, Texas, Ryan Morrison of Denver, and Chad Morrison of Gunnison, Colo.; and three great-granddaughters, Makayla, Jordyn, and Macy Morrison, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frosty; one brother, Wilford; and four sisters, Erma, Ruth, Mildred and Florence.

Funeral services were held on Feb. 23, at the Heer Mortuary Chapel in Brush, Colo. Interment followed in the Brush Memorial Cemetery. Visitation was held at the Heer Chapel in Brush.