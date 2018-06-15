The Fence Post obituaries: Jason Dillion Ryden-Sills

Jason Dillion Ryden-Sills, 42

June 3, 1975 – Jan. 25, 2018

Rifle, Colo.

Jason Dillion Ryden-Sills, 42, passed away on Jan. 25, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Juction, Colo., from leukemia. He was born June 3, 1975, in Richmond, Calif., to Debbie Franz. In 1980, at the age of 5, he was adopted by Charles and Angela Ryden. He attended school in New Castle, Rifle, and Glenwood Springs, Colo. He lived on the family ranch on Main Elk and West Elk Creeks outside of New Castle. He liked helping with the haying in the summer and feeding cows in the winter. One of his favorite things to do was to go to the Cline Tops with his dad riding horses, moving cows and spending time at the Cow Camp Cabin.

He loved to fish and also go four-wheeling to Meadow Lake and other areas. He always wanted to be a mountain man. He had many jobs. He was a heavy equipment operator, he worked in construction and even hauling rocks and gravel for the new bridge in Glenwood Springs. He drove semis hauling loads all over the country. He got to see many states that he hadn't seen before, but he didn't like the cities.

He was married to Ellen M. Baker and divorced. His second wife was Karinda Sills of Grand Junction, who survives him. He had no children of his own.

He is survived by his parents, Charles and Angela Ryden; sisters, Tamara (Dammy) Moss of New Castle, Laura (Keith) Galloway of Ten Sleep, Wyo., and Kira Hunter of Rifle; brothers, Justin Ryden and Wesley Ryden of New Castle; and nephew J.C. of Rifle; his biological mother, Debbie Cook, Uncle James of Denver and many cousins and friends. He is also survived by Karinda's extended family.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Conrad Ryden; grandparents, Ted and Elna Ryden, Gifford and Melva Marney, and Dwight and Yvonne Franz; and two uncles.

A celebration of life was held at the Rifle Funeral Home on Feb. 17, with a reception following.