The Fence Post obituaries: Kathleen Annette Peake (Moser)

Kathleen Annette Peake (Moser), 59

July 11, 1961 – April 17, 2020

Hudson, Colo.

Kathleen Annette Peake (Moser) of Hudson, Colo., passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. She was born July 11, 1961, in Brighton, Colo., to Norman and Marguerite (Heinze) Moser.

She attended grade school in Fort Lupton, Colo., and graduated from Valley High School in Gilcrest, Colo., in 1979. She attended UNC where she became a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She was very proud to be a member of the sorority. She later attended Mesa State College and SST Travel School.

Kathleen married Billy Vernon Peake Jr. on Jan. 21, 1989. They were married until Billy’s passing on July 4, 2019.

She worked for the Moser family farm in Hudson, Colo., as a bookkeeper for several years, she also helped her mother-in-law at the Korner Kitchen Café in Keenesburg, Colo. She then started her career at the Adams County Judicial Center where she was currently employed.

She enjoyed traveling with Billy on their many road trips. She loved celebrations and gatherings with her many family and friends.

She was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 180 and Farmers Gun Club. Kathleen enjoyed being the ladies auxiliary parade representative in the Southeast Weld County Fair Parade.

Kathleen is survived by her pups Rugby and Lakota, brother Rick Moser, brother-in law-Greg (Jamsie) Peake, nephews Kevin (Lindsay) Moser, Greg Jr., Rhett, and Cooper Peake, nieces Artina (Mike) Campbell, Kristina (Greg) Grabrian, Audrey (DJ) Dowdy, Micki Moser, and Stacy (Tim) Chambers. Great nieces and nephews Ashley, Dustin, Kayla, Isaac, Austin, Matthew, Hunter, Jaclynn, Brookelynn, Gracie, Brayden, Breanna and four great-great nieces.

Kathleen was proceeded in death by her husband Billy V. Peake Jr, parents Norman and Marguerite Moser, brothers Gale and Bruce Moser and her pups Lucky dog and Sniffer.

Interment took place on April 23, 2020, at Linn Grove Cemetery. The family would like to invite all to her Celebration of Life at the American Legion Post 180 in Keenesburg, Colo., on July 11, 2020, time to be determined. Please visit http://www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences to the family.