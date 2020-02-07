The Fence Post obituaries: Lyle Lee Prather

Lyle Lee Prather, 79

Nov. 19, 1940 – Jan, 3, 2020

Craig, Colo.

Lyle Lee Prather, age 79, died peacefully at his home on Jan. 3, 2020. He was born in Craig, Colo., on Nov. 19, 1940, to Jesse and Alta Prather. He attended school in Craig and graduated from Moffat County High School in 1958. He was active in 4-H Club work, earning a trip to the National 4-H Congress in 1958.

Following graduation, Lyle attended diesel mechanic school in St. Louis, Mo., and then enlisted in the Army, serving with the engineer troops in France.

After his time in the Army, Lyle married Diane Osborn on July 5, 1965. They had been married 54 years at his death.

While Diane taught school, Lyle completed a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University and a master’s degree from the University of Northern Colorado. He majored in psychology, specializing in work with the developmentally disabled. Following graduation, he worked in this capacity in Greeley, Colo., and Cheyenne, Wyo., for several years.

Two children were born to this marriage: Jody Lee and Jamie Lyle. The family lived in Severence, Colo., and then in the 1970s moved back to Craig where Lyle ranched while getting his licensing to become a therepist, specializing in substance abuse and domestic violence. He combined ranching and therapy work until his retirement.

Lyle supported his children and grandchildren in their 4-H work and many other endeavors, he enjoyed vintage tractors and ranching work, espceially haying. He enjoyed reading about the military, World War II in particular..

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents and siblinlgs: brothers Keith, Lawrence and Kenneth and sisters Florence (Earl) Van Tassel, Edna Paulson and Montie (Frank) Burgess.

He is survived by his wife Diane and sons Jody (Cindy) of Vernal, Utah, and Jamie (Brandi) of Kenai, Alaska; grandchildren Kenny and Megan of Kenai and Jessica and Jayce of Vernal; and great-grandchildren Brian of Kenai and Luna of Vernal. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Donation’s in Lyle’s memory may be made to the National World War II Museum or the Moffat County 4-H Foundation c/o Grant Mortuary in Craig.