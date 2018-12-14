The Fence Post obituaries: Robert L. Adams

Robert L. Adams, 91

Jan. 14, 1927 – Nov. 21, 2018

Alpena, Mich.

Robert L. Adams, 91, of Alpena, formerly of Berthoud, Colo., passed away on Nov. 21, 2018, at home.

Robert was born on the family farm in Jasper County, Iowa, on Jan. 14, 1927. He attended school and worked at the Maytag Dairy Farm until enlisting in the U.S. Navy in May 1944, during World War II. He served on the LST 140 and LST 282 until his honorable discharge in June of 1946.

Working as a journey man in the electrical field, he received his license and owned his own business until 1952. On Aug. 16, 1952, he married Daisy Meeker and moved to Denver, where he worked on the Rocky Flats Atomic Project and later for Beech Aircraft from 1955 to his retirement in 1986. Daisy preceded him in death on June 17, 1991. Together they enjoyed elk hunting and fishing. He was a member of the IBEW for over 65 years and of the Elks since 1948. Traveling and spending time in Casa Grande, Ariz., he met and on Oct. 11, 1997, married Margaret (Beaudoin) Kieliszewski at St. Mary Catholic Church in Alpena. Having lived in Eckert, Colo., until a battle with breast cancer, together they moved to Alpena in 2005 to be nearer Margaret's family.

Surviving him are his wife, Margaret, six children, 17 grandchildren eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services were held at the Bannan Funeral Home, Nov. 25, 2018, with Rev. James Fitzpatrick officiating, followed by military honors accorded him by the Alpena V.F.W. Post 2496.