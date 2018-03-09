The Fence Post obituary

Niles S. Miller, 97

January 24, 1921 – February 8, 2018

Platteville, Colo.

Niles Miller, 97, of Platteville passed away on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 in Greeley. He was born in Platteville on Jan. 24, 1921 to Stephen John and Ruth Amanda (Kopp) Miller where he grew up and graduated high school.

In 1944, he eloped to Kansas to marry Dorothy Jane Smith, sharing nearly 61 years until she passed away on May 7, 2005. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was honorably discharged.

Niles returned to the farm where he was a successful dairyman for more than 30 years as well as a third-generation dry-land farmer with his brother, Raymond. He was an active member of various dairy and farming organizations including president of the Colorado DHIA in 1957. He also served on the Weld County Board of Health, and a number of Platteville and Weld community boards.

The family enjoyed time at their cabin in Glacier View, sports and he loved playing cards, including Bridge. Niles was a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church in Platteville for many years.

He is survived by his son, Stephen (Bonnie) Miller of Wellington; daughter, Dianne Brown of Johnstown; five grandchildren, Jason Miller, Adrienne (Charlie) Aguilar, Eric (Stacy) Miller, Tyler (Kelly) Brown and Sarah (Tim) Frank; nine great-grandchildren, McKinley and Addyson Miller, Brayden and Maya Aguilar, Sydney, Remington and Josie Brown, Laila and Lilly Frank as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, siblings, Glenn, Elaine (Ray) Grebasch, Jack (Betty) and Raymond (Sally) and son-in-law, Greg Brown.