The Fence Post obituary

Donald Edgar Golding, 94

Nov. 1, 1923 – July 13, 2018

Limon, Colo.

Don passed away following declining health at Carla's Cluster in Limon.

He was born to Orville Edgar and Sarah Amy (Patten) Golding in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma.

As a young man, Don attended schools in Oklahoma and Colorado through the ninth grade, then went to work on the family farm. From 1943 to 1945 he served in the U.S. Army in Japan during World War II. After he returned from the war he farmed and ranched northeast of Rush, Colo.

He married Patricia Hill on April 20, 1970, and saw that her girls, Julie and Mary, received the best educations possible. They later divorced.

In January of 1999, Don sold his cattle and in 2001 he had his farm and ranch auction and retired from ranching. He remained on the farm until 2007 when he moved to Simla, Colo.

Don was the family and area historian. He was always seeking opportunities to learn all he could about the history of local small towns and area ghost towns and welcomed the chance to share his knowledge and stories about them. He always enjoyed being with his family and especially the family gatherings hosted by Ed and Fran Golding including his 90th birthday party.

Don is survived by one brother, Tom Golding (Judy) of Limon, 15 nieces and nephews and numerous grandnieces and grandnephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Sarah Golding; brother Chuck Golding, and sisters Marjory Buchanan, Martha Sams and Maxine West.

Services were held on July 21, 2018, at the Matheson Community Bible Church followed by interment at Kanza Cemetery.