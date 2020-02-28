The Fence Post obituary: Aaron Guy Bickley

Aaron Guy Bickley, 67,

Aug. 14, 1953 — Feb. 20, 2020

Otis, Colo.

Aaron Guy Bickley was born on Aug. 14, 1953, to Berdell Guy and Noralea Davis Bickley in Akron, Colo. He departed this life at home on Feb. 20, 2020.

At an early age Aaron became involved with 4-H, gymkhanas, junior rodeos, high school, little britches rodeos and county fairs. He showed cattle and horses, but his passion was always riding bulls. While he was in high school Aaron and his Grandpa, Guy Bickley, began Aaron’s cattle herd when they purchased registered Herefords from the Perry Blach Ranch. Between the cattle, high school rodeos, wrestling and riding colts for Marion Gartin, Aaron was kept busy.

After graduating in 1972, Aaron began working for the Collasol Cattle Company in Minatare, Neb. On Sept. 30, 1972, Aaron married his lifelong friend, Sandy Wolfe. That happened thanks to the good advice that Aaron got from his sis, Lyndell. She encouraged him to ask Sandy out one more time and so their journey began. Shortly after they were married, Aaron took a job working for Omega Cattle Company in Webberville, Mich. Working a cattle ranch was Aaron’s dream, but he wanted to get back to Colorado. When they returned to Colorado, Aaron began working for Harry Altergott north of Eckley, Colo. Their place was isolated back in the sand hills and Aaron and Sandy loved it.

On Sept. 7, 1974, they were blessed with their first child, Cody Guy Bickley. That winter when they needed to check cows, they would all three load up on the snowmobile. Cody got an early introduction to newborn calves being brought into the porch to get them warmed up. This was a time when we really had winters! Aaron and Sandy eventually returned to his home place southwest of Otis. It was there that Aaron lost his hand in a farm accident on May 1, 1975. It was at this time that they decided to stay on the home place and they began building up their cattle herd. Aaron began working at the Beef Corral in Otis, Colo., for Jim and Mary Lou Weeter.

Of course Aaron continued to rodeo whenever he could and the loss of his hand did not slow him down one bit. He rodeoed in the PRCA and the Colorado State Rodeo Association. He won awards in the CSRA and added to his belt buckles from his early years.

On April 27, 1977, they were blessed with their beautiful daughter, Kaci Marie Bickley. Sandy convinced Aaron that maybe with the family and everything, just maybe he should cut back on the bull riding… to do something safe. Well sure enough… they joined a co-ed softball team and at the first game Aaron broke his foot stepping on first base. Sandy never heard the end of that, but Aaron was not going to slow down. When he determined that it was time for the cast to come off, Sandy came home to find Kaci sitting beside her Dad on the front step with a hammer and saw in her hands and Aaron’s foot in a bucket of water! The cast didn’t stand a chance.

Aaron continued to ride bulls, joining a Senior Rodeo Association. He was on the road with his traveling partners in Arizona when Sandy got a call. He had tore up his knee, but don’t worry, he’ll be home in a couple of days, oh, and by the way, he placed in the bull riding. Aaron and family also raised Brahma Cross bucking bulls and regularly held jackpot bull riding events in the arena on their home place. He helped more than a few young men learn the ropes.

Aaron began working for John and Marcelyn Patterson in 1979 and later on for Lana Spurling and her family. He worked for his Sito family for 40 years, a job he truly loved. He retired in August 2019 due to his health. Aaron’s other interests included starting the Otis pee wee wrestling program. From there Aaron went on to coach at Otis High School. He quit coaching after Cody graduated in 1993.

In 2009, they welcomed their first grandchild, Coltyn Guy Bickley. In 2015, their family grew with the addition of Bristol Aaron Kearns. Between the miniature pony and donkey, the trampoline and the zip line, Aaron decided the grandkids needed a tree house. Growing up Aaron built tree houses with his grandma Lil Bickley. Isn’t that what all grandparents do? Aaron loved his grandkids, they always made him smile. His pride in his kids and grandkids was never ending.

Even with all Aaron was going through, he worried about Sandy. He didn’t want to be a burden. I guess that is natural after 48 years of marriage. Aaron had requested that his ashes be scattered in their pasture, south of Otis, in the sand hills. He never lost his love for the land. They continued to enjoy riding pastures to check cattle. Aaron was the fourth generation on the home place.

Aaron was preceded in death by his parents Noralea and Berdell “Buck” Bickley, grandparents Guy and Lillian Bickley and Everard and Sylvia Davis.

He is survived by his wife Sandy and their children Cody and Lynette Bickley, Kaci and Chad Kearns, grandchildren Coltyn Guy Bickley and Bristol Aaron Kearns as well as his sister, Lyndell and husband Roger Tuell, uncle Allen and Aunt Pat Davis, sisters-in-law Janice (Dave) Purdy and Lynetta (Stan) Vaughan, brothers-in-law, Larry (Gini) Littleton, Ed (Linda) Littleton, as well as many nieces and nephews that were raised alongside their kids. All of whom understood his sense of humor. Lots of good family and lots of good memories.

A memorial service was held Feb. 25, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church of Otis. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Plains or to the Washington County Ambulance Service.