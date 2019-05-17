The Fence Post obituary: Ada M. (Ledford) Loose

Ada M. (Ledford) Loose, 99

Feb. 3, 1920 – May 9, 2019

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Ada M. (Ledford) Loose, 99, longtime Morgan County resident, passed away peacefully May 9, 2019, at her home in Fort Morgan, Colo.

She was born Feb. 3, 1920, in Hoyt, Colo., to John Seaton and Melvia (Boyd) Ledford. She attended school in Wiggins, Colo., and graduated from Wiggins High School in 1938 as salutatorian of her class. On April 16, 1939, she married Robert Loose in Wiggins.

Ada was a homemaker, a bookkeeper for the family farm and a great cook. To those who knew her, Ada was a loving wife, a nurturing mother, a caring grandmother and a wonderful person who touched the hearts of many. She cherished time spent with family and friends, especially visiting over coffee and desserts and many tea parties with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and playing cards.

Ada was a charter member of the Wiggins Community Church in Wiggins.

Ada is survived by her sister, Lorraine Lyman of Kersey; three daughters: Gloria Jurado and her husband Louis of Greeley, Diane Vance and her husband Richard of Wiggins, and Janet Rohn and her husband Kevin of Wiggins; and two sons: Robert R. Loose and his wife Kathy of Wiggins, and Dale Loose and his wife Val of Wiggins. Ada has 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and numerous family and friends.

Ada was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Loose; her daughter, Nancy Miller; two son-in-laws: Gary Miller and Tim Cavanagh; four sisters: Lucile Wence, Leota Bottger, Jennie Smith and Margie Mason; and three brothers: Harve Ledford, Paul Ledford and Bob Ledford.

Funeral Services were held on May 15, 2019, at the Wiggins Community Church in Wiggins. Interment followed in Memory Gardens in Fort Morgan.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Wiggins Community Church.