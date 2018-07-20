The Fence Post obituary; AJ Fletcher

AJ Fletcher, 88

Oct. 6, 1929 – July 3, 2018

Akron, Colo.

AJ Fletcher, 88, of Akron passed away on July 3, 2018, at Sterling Regional MedCenter, in Sterling, Colo. Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of Akron. Bowin Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

AJ, the youngest of seven children, was born on Oct. 6, 1929, to Carl Pride and Lola (Johnson) Fletcher in Grandview, Mo. In 1944, AJ moved to Akron and graduated from Akron High School in 1947. There he met his wife, Betty Jean (Hayes) Fletcher, and married on April 18, 1948, in St. Francis, Kan. After graduation they moved south of town and began a life of farming and ranching. AJ and Betty Jean shared 70 years of marriage and had two children, Connie (Denny) Powell of Wichita, Kan., and Cliff Fletcher of Akron, Colo.

AJ was an active member of the Akron community. He spent many years singing bass in the Akron United Methodist Church and community choirs. He was a member of the Masons, Akron Lions Club and the Akron Elks. AJ also served on the boards of the Rural Fire Department and the Federal Land Bank.

AJ had a profound love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a patient and dedicated teacher, even when he had other work to do, he was always there to pass along words of wisdom or crack a joke. Always living in the moment, he was quick to offer a warm beer or Mountain Dew (just how he liked it), from underneath his pickup seat and take time to solve all the world's problems. His sense of humor remains unmatched and his boundless acts of kindness towards others is an example for all.

AJ continued to work on the farm and ranch until the last few months of his life. When not on a tractor, feeding cattle, or fixing machinery, he could usually be found fishing for catfish at the Akron pond or at the sale barn bidding on cattle, farm necessities and eating a cheeseburger.

Words will never fully capture the kind of man AJ was but at his essence he was his own man.

AJ is survived by his wife, two children, five grandchildren, Debbie (Jared) Beam, Todd (Trina) Powell, J. Gage (Kaylie) Fletcher, Cole Fletcher, Jessi (Austin) Zerr; and seven great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Thomas Bender, Teghan Beam, Evan and Eli Powell and Jacelyn and Lola Fletcher.

AJ will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

Services were held July 7, 2018, at the Akron United Methodist Church with Rev. Phil Vogels officiating.