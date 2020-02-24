The Fence Post obituary: Albert E. Luft

Albert E. Luft, 85

May, 27, 1934 – Feb. 5, 2020

Sterling, Colo.

Albert E. Luft, 85, of Sterling, Colo., died Feb. 5, 2020, at Devonshire Acres. A funeral service was held on Feb. 13, 2020, at First English Lutheran Church with Rev. Richard von Steinman officiating. Burial followed at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Albert was born May, 27, 1934, in Sterling to Alex and Dolly Luft and was confirmed on Nov. 1, 1948, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Albert deeply loved his Lord, thanking Him daily for the many blessings he received.

Albert was very active in 4-H and FFA as a young man and farmed and ranched most of his life. He enjoyed showing cattle at the county fair and stock show. He served as a state FFA officer and received the State Farmer Degree in FFA. He was proud to be the first Logan County boy to receive the American Farmer Degree in 1954. Albert was also humbled to receive the Logan County Chamber Farmer of the Year award in 1975.

He attend Sterling area schools, graduated from NJC in 1954, and was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving 17 months as a Battery Clerk in Incheon, South Korea, before being honorably discharged. Albert married his sweetheart, Loretta Keil, of Crook, Colo., on Aug. 3, 1958, at First English Lutheran Church. They farmed in Merino, Colo., for six years before moving to Sterling on the Monroe Farm and later purchasing the Tew Farm.

Albert was always proud that his children graduated from college and were active in music. He felt blessed to have Kevin and Darren come back to the farm, forming their partnership, Luft Farms, LLC.

Music was an important part of his life and he always enjoyed singing four-part harmony. He joined the Centennial State Chorus in 1970 as an original member, singing with Bruce Egger, John Adams and Harold Hettinger in the Platte Valley Four. Albert later joined Heritage West Quartet, singing with Dr. Kimball, Brad Anderson and Dave Mann and traveled around the country as the headline quartet. The quartet competed twice in international competitions and sang at many weddings and funerals.

Albert served as a director of Farm Credit for 25 years, served for many years on the Sterling Irrigation Company Board and elder at First English Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta; sons Kevin (Diane) Luft and Darren (Phyllis) Luft of Sterling; daughter, Melissa (Mike) Quirk of Anthem, Ariz.; granddaughter, Lauryn Luft; grandsons, Aidan and Ryan Quirk; sisters, Norma (Albert) McCarty of Van, Texas, and Darlene Rock of Wray, Colo.; and one niece and five nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Robert Rock.

Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church, the Lutheran Hour Ministries, or a charity of your choice.