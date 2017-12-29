The Fence Post obituary: Albert Hays Glassburn

Albert Hays Glassburn, 93

March 12, 1924 – Nov. 1, 2017

Jackson Hole, Wyo.

Jackson Hole resident Albert Hays Glassburn went home to be with Jesus Nov. 1. He was 93.

Albert was born in 1924 in Torrington, Wyo. He went straight into World War II following his high school graduation. He returned home with honorable discharge and ran a farm and cattle ranch in Carpenter, Wyo.

Albert and Dorothy Rife had twins, Nina and Diana, in 1949.

The Lord was a very important part of Albert's life and he was very active in the church.

Albert and his wife, Mary, moved to Jackson Hole in 1984 and built their house. He had always wanted to live in the mountains.

Albert's home and Ray Week's home were some of the first build in Game Creek at the time. Together they liked to hunt, ride snowmobiles, go on pack trips and fish. Albert loved the outdoors, and his mules and horses were his babies.

He is survived by five grandkids, 12 great- grandkids, and a great-great grandchild that was born two weeks ago. ❖