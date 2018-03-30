The Fence Post obituary: Albert Leonard Holm

Albert Leonard Holm. 83

May 11, 1934 – Feb. 25, 2018

Wallace, Neb.

Albert Leonard Holm, 83, of Wallace passed away February 25, , at Great Plains Health. He was born May 11, 1934, to Leonard and Anna (Bauer) Holm of Brandon, Neb.

Albert moved from Brandon to Sutherland, Neb., in 1935. He was baptized and confirmed at the Sutherland Lutheran Church. He graduated from Sutherland High School in 1952. He was one of the men that started the Nebraska Amateur Rodeo Association in 1953. He became a NSRA gold member in 2004.

Albert married Connie Beveridge on Sept. 4, 1955. To this union, three sons were born, Bruce, Mark and Craig. In 1966, the family moved to Wallace where Albert started Holm's Well Drilling. He raised cattle later in life, helped run Wallace Roping Club, rode saddle bronc and steer wrestled. He was runner-up in saddle bronc in 1955. He also judged the Nebraska High School, college and amateur rodeos and was on the Wallace Fire Department for 32 years and was a licensed EMT.

On Jan. 18, 2002, he married Pennie Smith. Albert was hardworking, and a man who took care of those around him. He loved his cattle, loved to camp, fish, go to the lake, and spend time with family.

Survivors include his wife, Pennie of Wallace; son, Bruce (Debbie) Holm of Wallace; sister, Emma (Ron Ostendorf) Hiatt of North Platte, Neb.; brother, Gene (Pam) Holm of Wallace; grandchildren, Drew (Julie) Holm of Commerce City, Colo, Beth (Bob) Bush of Hershey, Neb., Mindi Holm of Wallace, Rocky (Amy) Holm of Hyannis, Neb., Channing Holm of Hershey; great-grandchildren, Barrett, Bode, Josie, Jamie, Cora, and Ella; stepchildren, Dusty Smith of Prairie City, Iowa, Thomas Smith, David (Jessica) Smith, and Chandra (Jake) Morris all of North Platte; numerous step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; aunt Marg Bauer of Denver; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Connie; sons, Mark and Craig; sister, Bonnie Favinger; several brothers-in-law, including Virgil Hiatt; and a nephew, Robert Christensen.

Services were held March 2, 2018, at the Wallace High School with Ron Jay officiating. Burial followed at the Morningview Cemetery near Wallace.

Memorials may be made to the Wallace Roping Club or to the Wallace Fire Department and online condolences may be shared at http://www.adamsswanson.com.