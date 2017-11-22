The Fence Post obituary: ALFRED OPATRIL

ALFRED OPATRIL, 80,

APRIL 5, 1937 –

NOV. 6, 2017

PLATTEVILLE, COLO.

Alfred Opatril, 80 of Platteville, passed away on Nov. 6, 2017. Alfred was born April 5, 1937, in Lafayette, Colo., to Joe and Frances Opatril.

Alfred was raised in Broomfield, Colo., on the family farm. He completed 11th grade and went to work for Adams City Manufacturing and helped on the farm. He was drafted into the Army on June 1, 1960, and served two years in Germany. He was honorably discharged on May 16, 1962, and returned to the family farm in Broomfield. Alfred moved to Carbondale, Colo., in 1964 and worked on the Arbany Ranch for four years. He moved back and started a dairy and did that from 1968 to 2004. He was a member of Dairy Farmers of America, sold cows in 2004, and retired while still living on the farm.

Alfred married Shirley Moon on Aug. 4, 1962 and they had four children — Carrie (Bryan) Pope, Bart (Rosemary) Opatril, Brian (Rebekah) Opatril and Teresa "Cricket" Suntken. Alfred and Shirley have been married for 55 years.

Alfred liked to hunt and fish. He loved his livestock, horses and birds, going to farm sales and talking with the other farmers. But most of all he loved playing with and teasing his grandchildren. They were a great joy for him and his children.

Alfred is survived by his wife, Shirley; his children; eight grandchildren, Kimber Swayzee, Ben Opatril, Matthew Suntken, Kaylee Suntken, Cole Opatril, Ruth Opatril, Zachariah Opatril and Chloe Opatril; and one great-granddaughter, Nora Swayzee; and sister, Anna Mae (Dennis) Fehr; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Leonard and Edward Opatril; and niece Pam Braumhall.

A memorial service was held on Nov. 13, 2017, at the Allnutt Macy Chapel a reception followed in the Allnutt Reception Center.

Please visit http://www.allnutt.com to send condolences to the family.