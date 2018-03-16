The Fence Post obituary: Alice Jeannette Pancost

Alice Jeannette Pancost, 79

May 15, 1938 – Feb. 14, 2018

Boulder, Colo.

Alice Jeannette Pancost (Trader) of Boulder, passed away on Feb. 14, 2018, in Longmont, Colo., of natural causes. She was born on May 15, 1938, to Clair and Ruby Trader in Montrose, Colo., and a few years later welcomed her brother Max. Later the family moved to Boulder, where she continued to live out most of her life. She graduated from Boulder High School. She thought the world of her parents.

Jeannette married the love of her life Charles (Chuck) Pancost in June 1956, at Sacred Heart of Mary. The wedding was one for the books according to guests. This was exactly what Jeannette had dreamed of. They had four children together; three boys and one precious daughter. Jeannette was thrilled to finally have a daughter to share her love of beauty and style with. In 1968, Jeannette finally got her dream home, which was built by her husband. Every summer you could find Jeannette tending to her garden that surrounded her house on Yale Road. They raised all four children in Boulder where Jeannette resided most of her life. Jeannette always and forever considered Boulder home.

Anyone who knew Jeannette knew about her grandchildren. She thought the world of all 10 of her grandchildren. Her house was always open and she welcomed any of them whether they spent hours or days visiting her. In later years, visits from her five great-grandchildren brought her immense joy. She had the privilege of living with two of her grandchildren. This kept her going strong until the end. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend.

Jeannette is survived by her children, Chuck A. Pancost of Aurora, Colo., David W. Pancost of Stoneham, Colo., Larry M. (Carol) Pancost of Stoneham, Tracey L. Pancost of Erie, Colo.; grandchildren, LJ (Kristi) Pancost of Twin Bridges, Mont., Jackie (Hank) Bevan of Twin Bridges, Jake Pancost of Canon City, Texas, Katie (Adam) Stromberger of Windsor, Colo., Janie (Keith) Shoemaker of New Raymer, Colo., Angie Pancost (Tyler Miller) of Missoula, Mont., Jessica and Lyndsey Pancost of Milliken, Colo., JR and Madi Pancost of Erie, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Kyle Pancost of Twin Bridges, Teagan and Tripp Bevan of Twin Bridges and Kinlee Shoemaker of New Raymer. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Clair and Ruby Trader; brother, Max; husband, Charles Pancost; and son-in-law, Troy Starrett.

Rosary was held on Feb. 23 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Boulder, with the funeral service following. Burial followed at Sacred Heart of Mary Church in Boulder with reception following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to JR and Madi Pancost.