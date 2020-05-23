The Fence Post obituary: Alice Mae MacLennan

Alice Mae MacLennan, 93

April 14, 1927 – April 16, 2020

Bennett, Colo.

Alice Mae MacLennan was born April 14, 1927, to Russell Vivian Bonds and Vandella Mae Bonds in Elizabeth, Colo. She grew up in the Durango area on a ranch near Bondad. She married Rod in 1951 and moved to Hugo Colo. Ranching was their dream and they found their little piece of heaven just south of Bennett in 1961 where they have lived ever since. Alice was a nurturer of both people and the land ….A hard-working spirit. She was the backbone of her family, and she encouraged everyone who met her. She had a seat at the table for any and everyone and strived to make everyone feel welcome. If Alice was to ever give advice, she would say to stay close to your family, have faith in God, work hard, appreciate every moment, and be grateful for every little thing. She was a great example of a wife, mother, teacher, sister, a confidant, and a friend to everyone who met her.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Alice lost her fight with skin cancer on April 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roderick, her daughter Ginny, her daughter-in-law Brenda, her brother Junior and his wife Joanne. As well as her own parents. Her legacy lives on in her four children, Dave (Sue), Jeri, Don (Lynn), Scot (Sherry), 13 grandkids, and 18 great-grand kids. As well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and loved ones.

The family will be hosting a day of celebration at a later date, for all her many friends and family in Bennett, Colo., at the home place. Alice was never a fan of flowers and requested that any gifts or donations in her name go to your church or someone who is suffering during this chaotic time. She was a longtime supporter of St. Jude’s Hospital. Thank you for your loving thoughts and prayers.