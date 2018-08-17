The Fence Post obituary: Alice Peavy Blasingame

Alice Peavy Blasingame

May 22, 1923 – June 20, 2018

Ramah, Colo.

Alice Peavy Blasingame, born May 22, 1923, left her place on earth June 20, 2018, 95 years of living life to the fullest. Born north of Steamboat Springs on Deep Creek, to Laurance Peavy and Evelyn Ellis Peavy. The oldest of four girls, Alice graduated from Laramie High School and proceeded to Stephens All Girl College in Columbia, Mo., where she graduated and was enrolled at Arizona State University for the fall semester.

In the meantime, she met Jack Blasingame and they married in October 1943. They had acquired a little herd of cattle and a few good mares.

Leaving Route County, they bought a ranch south of Ramah, where they raised five kids, Tommy, Bronny, Jimmy, Dugan and Nancy. Over the years, the family herds grew to include sheep, cattle and outstanding quarter horses. Alice and her favorite horse, Paint, were well known for winning the walk-trot-run novelty race for numerous years at the Elbert County Fair in Kiowa, Colo.

Alice carried the mail route in Ramah for 26 years, driving 102 miles everyday in rain, snow or shine. Her customers loved her dearly and became good friends, if she wasn't at the box at a certain time, they came looking for her.

Alice was a great cook as well. She always had a full meal for her family and any guests that showed up at the ranch. She also canned and was famous for her dill pickles, chokecherry jelly and chili sauce. Everyone especially loved her biscuits and rolls.

Alice took comfort in all her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved telling stories of the good ole days. She was dearly loved by countless friends and family and have many cherished memories of her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Blasingame; her two sisters, Jan Easton and Laura Graham; and her parents.

Alice is survived by her children, Tommy (Kathie Blasingame, Bonny Blasingame, Jimmy Blasingame, Dugan (Cindy) Blasingame and Nancy (John) Shaw. She is also survived by 11 grandkidas and 13 great-grandkids and one sister, Jo Semotan.