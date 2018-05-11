The Fence Post obituary: Alice Read

Alice Read, 97

NOV. 28, 1920 – APRIL 25, 2018

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

Alice E. Read, 97 of Cheyenne, formerly of Sterling, Colo., passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2018. A private family service was held with burial at Riverside Cemetery.

Alice Etta Welch was born Nov. 28, 1920 in Nashua, N.H. to Elbridge and Mabel Welch. She was the youngest of six children.

Alice was married to James Read on July 2, 1942 and began a great adventure that would last 72 years.

Alice was always a willing companion and traveler as their married life took them all over the United States – first, when Jim was in the Air Force as a B-24 mechanic, then to Laramie where Jim earned his degree in agriculture while working at the University of Wyoming stock farm.

The young family then moved to Cheyenne Wells, Colo., and later to Lamar, Colo., following Jim's position with CSU Extension Service. Alice managed the home and kids' activities while Jim worked many long hours with extension and community activities. She was an excellent cook, gardener, canner, and inventor of things. She loved animals and the farm life. Having grown up during the depression she was a tirelessly resourceful and inventive person and never complained about not having enough.

In 1963, Jim was offered the County Agent position for Logan County and they moved to Sterling. Sterling was to be their home for 42 years and Alice loved it there.

In 1983, Jim retired and they began what Alice called the "trailer years" when they traveled around the United States with their fifth-wheel camper and had a wonderful time. Alice loved seeing new places and meeting new people.

Finally, in 2005 the house in Sterling was getting to be too much for Alice and Jim and they moved to Burns, Wyo., to be near their daughter, Betty. They later moved to Pointe Frontier in Cheyenne. After Jim died, Alice moved to Primrose Assisted Living in Cheyenne and spent three wonderful years there.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Betty (Ken) King of Burns; son John (Barbara) Read of Windsor, Colo.; four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents and four siblings.

Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Chaney-Reager funeral home in Sterling: 443 S. 2nd Street, Sterling, CO 80751 or http://www.chaney-reager.com.