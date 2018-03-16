The Fence Post obituary; Allan Francis Stratman

Allan Francis Stratman, 92

Jan. 10, 1926 – Feb. 17, 2018

Green Valley, Ariz.

Life-long cattleman, Allan Francis Stratman, 92, died on Feb. 17, 2018, at the Santa Rita Rehab Center in Green Valley following a brief illness.

Born in Lake Andes and raised along the White River near Belvidere, S.D., the son of Art and Ellen (Harris) Stratman, he was a life-long cattleman, living in Gunnison, Colo., Malta, Mont., and Sonoita, Ariz., during his working years.

After serving in World War II, with the Merchant Marines (seaman – 1944-46) Mr. Stratman attended Utah State University. In his early years, Mr. Stratman worked on many ranches across the West and joined with his brothers in expanding the family ranch, Stratman Cattle Company, in the Ohio Creek Valley north of Gunnison and running a long-standing livestock brokerage, Stratman Brothers, with his brother Mac. In 1975, Mr. Stratman moved his family to Malta, where he, in partnership with absentee owners, operated several large ranches including the George Robinson Ranch in southern Phillips County as well as the Two Crow Ranch north of Winnett, Mont. After the partnership dissolution in Montana, Allan owned and operated the Apache Springs Ranch in Sonoita, Ariz., as well as the Rex Ranch in Whitman, Neb.

Mr. Stratman was an early member of the Farm Bureau and charter member of the National Cattlemen's Association. His work was his life and he shipped lots of calves and yearlings off many good ranches and sold cattle to many cattle feeders in the Midwest. Mr. Stratman was well-respected in his business endeavors and good friends with many of his business associates. He was a student of ruminant grazing and had extensive knowledge in grasslands and livestock grazing. Allan had an eye for a good horse and he always had a good band of mares and picked good outcross stallions to raise good saddle horses. He understood the benefits of crossing the cow horse and running horse bloodlines (including Thoroughbreds) to make a good saddle horse that could handle rough country and cattle work.

Allan was a firm and loving parent and he and Shirley saw that their children obtained a formal education, and all graduated from college. Mr. Stratman led an interesting life, was a mentor to many in the livestock business and had a vivid recollection which allowed him to share many great stories with others throughout his life.

He leaves his wife of 61 years, Shirley (Nicholas) Stratman; his three daughters, Barbara Shingle of Irving, Texas, Nancy Stratman of Tucson, Ariz., Susan Byrum of Patagonia, Ariz.; his son, John Stratman of Parker, Colo.; his sisters, Marge Nelson and Ardith Richards; his brother, Mac Stratman; four grandchildren and many close friends. Preceding him in death were a sister and two brothers; June, Omar and Jim.

A private service was held by the family in Green Valley. Condolences may be sent to Shirley Stratman, PO Box 247, Sonoita, AZ 85637.