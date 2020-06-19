The Fence Post obituary: Allen “Neil” Taylor

Allen “Neil” Taylor, 76

May 22, 1944 – June 7, 2020

Cheyenne, Wyo.

Allen “Neil” Taylor passed away at the age of 76 on June 7, 2020, in Cheyenne, Wyo. Neil was born on May 22, 1944, in Hugo, Colo., to parents Ralph and Sarah (Clodfelter) Taylor. Neil was raised in Karval, Colo., graduating from Karval High School. He attended Colorado State University, and obtained a bachelor’s degree in animal science.

While attending college, Neil met the love of his life Susan Griffith. The couple were married on July 27, 1968. They celebrated 41 wonderful years together before her passing in 2009. In the early years of the marriage Neil worked as a livestock handler and hired hand in Colorado. In the early 1970s they set out on an adventure and moved to the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. Neil was hired as the manager of a sheep ranch and loved to tell stories and show slides of their time in Alaska. In 1972, Neil and Sue celebrated the birth of their son Todd. The couple moved back to the mainland in 1974 and settled in Wyoming. In 1975 their twin daughters Heidi and Amy were born.

Neil was employed in Laramie, Wyo., for 27 years as a shepherd at the University of Wyoming. During his time in Laramie, he encouraged hundreds of 4-H, FFA, and collegiate livestock judging teams in their attempt to learn about sheep selection. He enjoyed traveling to local and state fairs as a judge for many sheep shows. He was heavily involved in Albany County’s 4-H program mentoring many young people in sheep production. He was the coach of three Wyoming state champion wool judging teams.

After retiring in 2003 Neil and Sue realized the dream of buying their own acreage in Hillsdale, Wyo. They enjoyed raising Columbia sheep and were members of the Columbia Sheep Association. They enjoyed nothing more than visiting with fellow sheep producers.

Grateful for sharing in his life are his children: Todd (Lynnette) Taylor, Arlington, Wis.; Heidi (Tracy) Collins, Prairie City, S.D.; and Amy (Steve) Jungwirth of Kansas City, Mo. His grandchildren: Jessica, Hannah, Justin, Hayden (Taylor) and Ross and Shane (Collins). Sisters: Alice Parker, Rie Palmer, Mary Simmons, and brother Nelson Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Sarah, his wife Sue, and his sister Daisy Parker.

A celebration of life will be held the afternoon of July 5, 2020, in Laramie, Wyo., at the Albany County Fairgrounds.