The Fence Post obituary: Allen Richard Martin

Allen Richard Martin, 86, of Loveland, Colo., died on Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Al was born on July 1, 1933, in Wheeler, Texas, to George and Hattie Martin. After high school, he enlisted in the Army. While in Wheeler, Al taught Sunday School at the local Baptist Church where he was an active member. He married Vondell Hodges, they had two daughters, Jo Ellen Martin (deceased) and Tye Lynn Martin, they later divorced. In 1961, Al moved from Texas to Boulder, Colo., where he had a shop as a welder. He also worked for many years as a pipeline welder. In 1986, he moved to Loveland and in 1987 he married Sally Holt, where he acquired four more children. Soon after they began a ranching operation in Loveland. In 2002, they moved to Sterling and operated a ranch until 2011 when they retired and returned to Loveland. Al and Sally were blessed with raising one of their grandsons Craig Holt. They were also blessed with eight grandkids and 12 great-grandkids. Al loved his horses, mules and dogs. His real passion was the cattle roundups each year that he worked. He didn’t just wear a hat, he was a real cowboy.

A funeral service for Allen was held on Feb. 7, 2020, at the Ellis Ranch near Loveland. Burial will be at the Loveland Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hearts for Horses, in lieu of flowers, in care of Vessey Funeral Service, 2649 E. Mulberry St., A-1, Fort Collins, CO 80524.