The Fence Post obituary: Andrea Kay Kern

Andrea Kay Kern, 65

Aug. 11, 1952 – Dec. 28, 2017

Centennial, Wyo.

Andrea Kay Kern, or known to her close friends and family as Stomp, 65, of Centennial, went to be with our Lord, on Dec. 28, 2017, with her family by her side.

On Aug. 11, 1952, in Pierre, S.D., Andrea was born into this world the youngest of three daughters to Andrew Halsey and Mardell (Branine) Lessenden. It was in 1956 that the Lessenden family would move to Laramie, Wyo., where Andrea would spend the rest of her life.

While growing up she attended Laramie public schools, graduating from Laramie High School in 1970 and attended the University of Wyoming. She was active in dance at the Donna Mac Dance Studio, Job's Daughters and worked at Kassis where she from time to time would model clothing and would take many camping trips with her family and friends.

During her adult life she worked at Potters, a John Deere dealer, was the financial manager of the Snowy Range Ski Area, worked at Pat's Old Corral in Centennial and later worked in several capacities from finance to the director of the Eppson Center for Seniors where she touched a lot of lives.

It was in Laramie where she met her "Sugar Bear" Thomas L. Kern, Jr., and on July 23, 1971, they were married. From this loving marriage they had three children, Tawnie, Tyler and Trevor and the family lived on the Kern Ranch in the beautiful Centennial Valley.

During her life in the valley, not only was she a rancher's wife but supported her children in both 4-H and FFA, other school activities and in their adult lives. At one point she was an active member of the Albany County Cowbells, Centennial Valley Social Club and Farm Bureau. Until recently she served as Centennial's chief election judge during election time, was an active member of the Centennial Valley Community Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution where she served as state regent and served her community 30 plus years as a volunteer EMT with the Centennial Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

She was a firm believer in the Lord and supporter of our patriotic heritage. She took immense joy in her crafts. Sewing and quilting took her to her happy place. She loved to stamp, scrapbook, and was very talented in all she would attempt and accomplished. Besides the Lord, her passion in life were her two grandchildren Kaylee and Mason whom she loved so very much and spent a lot of time with going to movies, taking them on fun trips such as Build-A-Bear and Fort Fun, as well as an historical trip around Wyoming this past summer. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, friend and was loved by all.

Andrea is proceeded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mardell Lessenden. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas L. Kern, Jr.; her daughter, Tawnie Kern (Joseph Martinez) of Laramie; her sons, Tyler Kern (Steven Geer) of Steamboat Springs, Colo. Trevor Kern (Jessica) of Laramie; her granddaughter, Kaylee and grandson, Mason both of Laramie. She is also survived by her two sisters, Judith Shaw (Dean) of Sheridan, Wyo., and Wanda Alsup (Pat) of Twin Falls, Idaho, as well as her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Jan. 3, 2017, at First Christian Church, Laramie, Wyo. Burial followed at Greenhill Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Centennial Valley Community Church, P.O. Box 85, Centennial, WY 82055 or Hospice House of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Dr., Laramie, WY 82070.

Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook go to http://www.montgomerystryker.com.