The Fence Post obituary: Annette M. “Annie” Meier

Annette M. “Annie” Meier, 78

April 17, 1941 – July 14, 2019

Sidney, Neb.

Annette M. “Annie” Meier of Sidney, Neb., and formerly from Peetz, Colo., passed away July 14, 2019, in Sidney.

Memorial contributions may be made in Annie's name to SRMC Hospice or Peetz Lions Club.

Annette Mae Meier, the daughter of Norman Kling and Agnes Katherine (Hundrup) Trobough, was born on April 17, 1941, in Sterling, Colo. She attended elementary, middle school and graduated from Sidney High School in 1959. She was active in the Pep Club and choir.

On Nov. 14, 1959, Annie was united in marriage to Mervill E. Meier in Peetz, Colo. They lived on a farm at Peetz until she turned 69. She worked as a farmer’s wife doing many tasks such as driving tractor to sorting hogs. At age 70, she moved to Sidney retiring from farming and postal work.

She was active in politics and was on the Logan County Republican Committee and served many times as an election judge.

Annie is survived by one daughter: Kim Hilmes and husband Kevin, one son: Tim Meier and wife Tammy; five grandchildren: Loretta Lacy and husband Larry, Michael Hilmes and wife Jayme, Randy Meier and fiancé Nadine, Kari Lathrop and husband Bryce, Korey Hilmes and girlfriend Chanel; two step-grandchildren: Kris Gerwien and Kallie Gerwien, six great-grandchildren and a seventh on its way; two sisters: Wanda Zima and husband Mike and Karen Loebe; one brother: Monte Trobough and wife Deb, two sisters-in-law: NaDean Meier, Merrylee Williams; one brother-in-law: Allen Meier and numerous extended family members.

Annie was preceded in death by her husband: Mervill, her parents; Norman and Agnes Trobough and one sister: Norma Jean Trobough.