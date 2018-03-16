The Fence Post obituary: Arthur Frank Rohr

Arthur Frank Rohr, 67

Nov. 2, 1950 – Feb. 19, 2018

Greeley, Colo

Arthur "Artie" Rohr, 67, of Greeley passed away Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, at NCMC. He was born Nov. 2, 1950, in Alamosa, Colo., to Arthur A. and Hannah M. (Goss) Rohr. At the age of 2, the family moved to Gill, Colo., and he graduated from Platte Valley High School in 1968.

He enlisted in the Air National Guard, serving with the U.S. Air Force in electrical telecommunication before being honorably discharged.

On Feb. 14, 1976, he married Doris Jean Hindman at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greeley, celebrating 42 years.

Artie was a farmer, loving water and nature. The family enjoyed camping and fly and lure fishing with his brother, Bobby. He loved to look at the stars with his telescope, read his Bible daily and do mind puzzles.

As a student, he was a member of the Platte Valley FFA, former member of the Moose Lodge and they are members of Kersey Community Church.

Survivors include his wife, Doris of Greeley; daughters, Lisa Snelling of Lakewood, Colo., and Elain (Dave Brinton) Rohr of Brighton, Colo.; granddaughter, Aubrey Lynn Snelling; sister, Leona (Leon) Cook-Legere of West Monroe, N.Y.; brother, Bobby Rohr of Kersey, Colo., and sister-in-law, Patty Jensen of Big Water, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Otto and Wilma Hindman.

Interment was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A reception followed at the church. Memorial gifts may be made to "Kersey Community Church" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at adamsoncares.com.