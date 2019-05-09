The Fence Post obituary: Arthur J. “Art” Eike

Arthur J. “Art” Eike, 79

Feb. 4, 2019 – April 6, 1939

Laramie, Wyo.

Arthur J. “Art” Eike, 79, of Laramie, Wyo., passed away Feb. 4, 2019, at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo. Art was born April 6, 1939, in Manchester, Iowa to Arthur “Art” Sr. and Julia Eike. Art grew up ranching, haying and cowboying from a very young age, and had many adventures along his life’s journey, he was deputy marshall of Jackson County, Colorado, then he became the foreman for several mines in Wyoming before moving to Grove, Okla., and opening Art’s Garage. Upon his return to Wyoming in 1989 he worked as a mechanic for Albany County Sheriff’s Department as well as several other companies before retirement. Art was a collector of antique Farmall tractors and he belonged to the “Chug-N-Tug” Tractor Club in Encampment and several other tractor clubs throughout Wyoming. Art was a member of the Moose Lodge, loved to hunt, fish and dance and to hear him tell it the ladies really lined up for their turn. Art always regretted not finishing high school, so 27 months of hard daily study finally brought him his GED in 2013.

Art is survived by wife Judith Eike of Laramie; three sons; Mark (Karen) Eike of Wyoming, Greg (Jeana) Eike of Florida and Rod (Cheriee) Eike of Oklahoma.

Stepsons; Eric (Rebecca) Summers, Tim (Janice) Walker, Troy (Jeanette) Walker, Kent Walker and Jeffrey (Lauralee) Walker.

Grandchildren; Layne Eike, Jhett Eike, Michael Eike, Stacey (Josh) Itula, Leah (Sam) Eike, Kortney (Michael) Rebstock. Jarrod (Devon) Bearpaw.

Step-grandchildren; Olivia Summers, Johanna Smith, Victoria (Carson) Schilt, Virginia (Borden) Ball, Laura (Joshua) Pinardi, Everett (Amber) Summers, Emma Summers, Alden Summers, Sophia Summers, Amelia summers, Abbey (Benjamin) Martin, Joshua (Maria) Walker, James Cardwell, Jensen Walker, Jordon Walker, Sean Walker, Justin Walker and Evan Walker.

And 18 great-grandchildren.

Siblings; Henry “Hank” Eike, Marie Jones, Anna Mae (Sonny) Guerrieri, Sharon Jackson and Judy Haas.

Art is preceded in death by his parents: Arthur J. “Art” Sr. and Julia Eike, his first wife Norma Jean Eike, his sister Rita and her husband Pat Parker and grandson Ryan S. Eike.

A memorial service is planned for Art on June 1, 2019, at Woods Landing Resort In Jelm, Wyo., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.