The Fence Post obituary: Barbara E. Wuertz

Barbara E. Wuertz, 81

Dec. 1, 1936 – Oct. 13, 2018

Hudson, Colo.

Barbara E. Wuertz, 81, known to those who loved her as "Bobbie," passed away in peace surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 13, 2018. Barbara was born on Dec. 1, 1936, in Denver to Alfred and Marion (Bull) Hines. She graduated from Washington Lee High School in Arlington, Va. She attended Colorado State University where she met her loving husband, Robert.

Barbara lived her life to the fullest and always took time for the ones she loved the most. She loved working side by side with Robert on the farm for 60 years and also worked at Malo Feed Company and Anderson's Star Market in Hudson. She enjoyed cooking, cake decorating, and watching sports. Also, she took pride in the day to day activities on the farm as well as taking care of the animals and her garden. Barbara was passionate about her family and always made time for each and every one of us. She was known for making everyone she met feel special with her kind and compassionate heart. Barbara will be deeply missed and forever remembered in our hearts.

Barbara will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Robert, who she married on Feb. 15, 1958; and her children Pam (Russ) Gibson of Hudson, Laurie of Lancaster, Mo., and Linda (Ron) Yeager of Greeley, Colo. Barbara will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Dan (Emily) of Hudson, Matt (Krista) of Hudson, Jacob (Melissa) of Ankeny, Iowa, Nicole of Columbia, Mo., Michael of Greeley, and Jenny of Greeley. She also will be remembered by her great-grandchildren, Riley, Maesyn, Justin, Thomas and Millie. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her son-in-law, Jim Nagel of Lancaster, Mo.

Funeral services have been held. Arrangements were made by Tabor-Rice Funeral Home.