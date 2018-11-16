The Fence Post obituary: Ben L. Gutfelder

Ben L. Gutfelder, 95

June 14, 1932 – Nov. 1, 2018

Platteville, Colo.

Ben L. Gutfelder, 95, of Platteville passed away at his home on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 14, 1923, in Platteville to Tony and Rose (Stengel) Gutfelder.

Ben grew up in the Gilcrest/Platteville area, attending schools in Gilcrest, Colo., and helping his dad on the farm. He was drafted into the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving on the USS White Plains as a fireman and later mechanic/machinist. He returned home to continue farming with his dad, where he spent the rest of his life.

On Nov. 7, 1953, he married Betty Ann Dagenhart at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, the church that he and his father helped build.

Ben was a farmer at heart and the Gutfelder family farm celebrated Centennial status this year. They farmed a number of crops, raised beef cattle and other domestic animals.

He was a member of the Platteville VFW, Knights of Columbus and St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Thankful to have shared his life include his wife, Betty; children, Anna (Richard) Dostal, Bertha (Tony) Heesacker, Teresa (Gerry) Moran, Mary (Ed) Rossi and Carol (Terry) Weber; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Mel) Heesacker, Jake (Sara) Heesacker, Brian (Liz) Moran, Sarah (Travis) Drinkwine, Jesse (Jeff) Quinlin, Shaun Moran, Carissa and Tori Weber; nine great-grandchildren, Ryan, Delayna, Makenzie, Kaytlyn, Cord, Arbor, Aubrey, Declan and McKenna; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rose Bishop and Mae Rupple; and great-granddaughter, Leaf Alder Moran.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Front Range Hospice and Palliative Care or St. Nicholas Catholic Church in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Condolences may be sent to AdamsonCares.com.