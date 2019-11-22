The Fence Post obituary: Bert Louis Hartman

Bert Louis Hartman, 89

March 25, 1930 – Nov. 4, 2019

Vineland, Colo.

Bert Louis Hartman, 89, entered his heavenly home on Nov. 4, 2019. Bert was always a man of God, and a hardworking cattle feeder and businessman who loved his family, his church and faith, and his work.

Born on March 25, 1930, Bert remained a lifelong resident of Vineland, Colo., working as a cattle feeder for nearly 82 years, starting with his dad (Earl) as a small child and later as an adult with Hartman Land and Cattle. Bert was actively involved in the cattle feeder leadership, serving as the president of the Colorado Cattle Feeders Foundation in 1986-1987, a director of the Colorado Beef Council, a member of the National Cattlemen’s Association’s Food Safety and Labeling Committee and an ex officio member of CCFA’s board of directors. In addition to being a cattle feeder, Bert was a longtime director of Pueblo Bank and Trust, who also served on the Trust Committee for PB&T Bank. Bert served as a board member of the Bessemer Irrigating Ditch Co. and was a member of the Avondale-Vineland Lions Club. Bert and his wife Joan were lifelong members of the Vineland United Methodist Church.

Bert is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Joan; and his son David (Ro) Hartman and children MacKenzie and Shane Hartman, daughter Diane Hartman and her daughter Jewell Anne (Nik) Hartman, and daughter Donna (Clay) Fitzsimmons and children Scott Fitzsimmons and sons Adam and Seth, Jeff (Anna) Fitzsimmons, and Megan (Elijah) Brito and daughters Madeline Jo and Emily Kay Brito, and a large loving church family and numerous friends in the community.

A celebration of life was held on Nov. 16, 2019, at Vineland United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vineland United Methodist Church, 1587 36th Lane, Pueblo, CO 81006. Online condolences, http://www.MontgomerySteward.com.