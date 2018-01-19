The Fence Post obituary: Betty Arlene Schofield

Betty Arlene Schofield, 91

April 26, 1926 – Dec. 29, 2017

Longmont, Colo.

Betty Arlene Schofield, 91, of Longmont, passed away Dec. 29, 2017, at Longmont United Hospital. She was born April 26, 1926, in Maryville, Mo., to Thurman and Golda (Danner) Ashford.

She married James Schofield in October 1954, in Raton, N.M. They moved to the Longmont area in the early 1970s.

Betty was an administrative assistant for the U.S. Air Force Finance Center, retiring in 1974.

Betty was of the Christian faith, she enjoyed painting, was a story teller and loved riding her horse. She also belonged to the Bunco Group.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Pauline Hembree.

Betty is survived by her husband, Jim; her sister, Ella Masters (Joe) and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held Jan. 5, 2018, at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Cremation was entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory.

Contributions can be made to Longmont Humane Society and sent in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel 326 Terry St. Longmont, CO 80501. Share condolences at http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.