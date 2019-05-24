The Fence Post obituary: Betty Catherine Keirnes

Betty Catherine Keirnes, 87

Feb. 3, 1932 – May 17, 2019

Brush, Colo.

Betty Catherine Keirnes, 87, longtime area resident, passed away May 17, 2019, at the Eben-Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush, Colo.

She was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Grover, Colo., to Roy and Lillie Goodwine.

Betty attended school in Grover and graduated from Grover High School in 1951.

She married Russ Keirnes on June 26, 1955. They have lived in Fort Morgan since 1956. She worked as a bookkeeper until her retirement.

Betty was an avid sports fan, liked to bowl, enjoyed going to horse races, and would travel to Blackhawk from time to time. She loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Survivors include daughters, Sherrie Dixon (Jerry) of Saint Libory, Neb., Sonja Weiss (Leonard) of Brush, Susan Thompson (Tim) of Willard, Colo., and son, Scott Keirnes (Julie) of Fort Morgan, 10 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband Russ, who died in 2007, her parents, five brothers and one sister.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Heer Mortuary in Fort Morgan.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at The Sanctuary, west of town on highway 34, in Fort Morgan.