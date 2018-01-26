The Fence Post obituary: Betty Wendel

Betty Wendel, 96

April 25, 1921 – Jan. 7, 2018

Fort Collins, Colo.

Betty Wendel, 96, of Fort Collins, died on Jan. 7, 2018, at The Suites of Fort Collins. She was born on April 25, 1921, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Herman and Rachel Faber.

Betty grew up in the Hamilton area. After high school, where she was valedictorian of her graduating class, she attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She received both her bachelor of arts and master of arts degrees at Miami University in education.

On Dec. 14, 1946, Betty married Art Wendel in Oxford. They lived in South Bend, Ind., and raised their family until 1974, when they moved to Fort Collins. Art died on Jan. 5, 1998.

Betty was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Fort Collins. She was also a member of Questers International, Rock Hounds and Friends of the Water Works, Fort Collins.

After her education, Betty taught third and fourth grades in Oxford, El Paso, Texas, and South Bend for numerous years. Betty was a substitute teacher in Fort Collins for a number of years.

Betty loved reading and listening to classical music. She enjoyed traveling in her retirement years and enjoyed football and baseball.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Margaret Mantle (Ray) of La Salle, Colo.; three sons, Dan Wendel and Ed Wendel both of Fort Collins, and Robert Wendel (Laura) of San Leon, Texas; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband and two sons, Mark Wendel and Roger Wendel.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation in care of Stoddard Funeral Home, 3205 West 28th St., Greeley, CO 80634.

Please visit http://www.stoddardsunset.com to sign an online guestbook.