The Fence Post obituary: Beverly J. Hansen

Beverly J. Hansen, 77

May 8, 1942 – Feb. 5, 2019

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Beverly J. (Arnold) Hansen passed away Feb. 5, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family.

Bev was born on May 8, 1942, in Brighton, Colo., to Howard and Arlene Arnold. She graduated from Brighton High School and attended the Parks School of Business in Denver.

Bev married Dale Hansen on Sept. 16, 1962, and from this union had three children Craig, Shauna and Terry.

Bev worked at Sperry New Holland in Denver as the branch manager for many years, as well as helping Dale at the veterinarian practice. She also enjoyed working at Superior Livestock in Brush, Colo., prior to retirement.

Bev grew up south of Hudson, Colo., on a farm and dairy. This began her love of animals. Later she taught her love of animals to her children and the loves of her life granddaughters, Tanna and Tasha, on the ranch in Fort Morgan, Colo.

Bevis survived by her husband Dale, daughter Shauna {Charlie) son Terry (Leighann), granddaughters Tanna, Tasha and Talli, sister Cheryl of Oklahoma and nephew Kenny Richardson.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, brother Bill and son Craig.

A celebration of life was held Feb. 13, 2019, at the American Legion Hall in Keenesburg, Colo.