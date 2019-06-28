The Fence Post obituary: Beverly Rae Chamberlain

Beverly Rae Chamberlain, 90

Nov. 1, 1928 – June 23, 2019

Douglas, Wyo.

Funeral services will be held for Beverly Rae Chamberlain, 90, at 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at the Trinity Baptist Church in Douglas, Wyo., with Pastors Tom Strock and Fred Dyer officiating. Interment will be in the Chamberlain Ranch Cemetery off Ayres Natural Bridge Road west of Douglas.

Beverly went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 23, 2019, at her home in Douglas surrounded by family.

She was born Nov. 1, 1928, in Calloway, Neb., the daughter of Raymond Chester and Lucille (Cress) Baker. When Beverly was 2 years old the family, consisting of her parents and older sister, Shirley, came to Wyoming where her Dad had homesteaded north of Douglas in 1919. In 1941, they moved to the ranch seven miles north of Douglas, so the girls could go to school. The family had grown from Shirley and Beverly to Teil, Delores and Sharon.

She graduated from Douglas High School in 1946 and then attended summer school at the University of Wyoming in Laramie where she received her wartime teacher’s certificate. She taught in rural schools in Converse and Natrona counties for three years, living in her sheep wagon.

On Dec. 26, 1948, she married Leon Chamberlain Jr. and moved onto the Chamberlain Ranch where she lived until August 2015. To that union were born Loydaine, Leon, Debbie, Connie and Toni.

She is survived by her sisters, Teil Chamberlain of Douglas, Delores Guthrie of Wray, Colo.; and Sharon Quam (Paul) Hutchison of Woodland, Calif.; her five children, Leon (Stacy) Chamberlain III of Rolling Hills, Wyo, Loydaine (Tom) Strock, Debbie (Jim) Walker, Connie (Jim) Bowen and Toni (Kevin) Pagett all of Douglas; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

Beverly was preceded in death by her father, Raymond, on Nov. 18, 1983; mother, Lucille, on Jan. 8, 2010; sister, Shirley Reed, on March 17, 2015; and great- granddaughter, Dena Lee Strock, on June 6, 1999.

Family and friends may call at the church on Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Serving as pallbearers will be Morgan Pagett, Lance Strock, Dustin Bowen, Len Chamberlain, Lee Schlister and Doyle Quam.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Greg Lewis, Chuck Lang, Maurice O’Malley and Wade O’Malley.

A memorial to the Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or Trinity Baptist Church, 819 Griffith Way, Douglas, WY 82633, would be appreciated by the family.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.gormanfh.com.