The Fence Post obituary; Bill R. O’Connor

Bill R. O'Connor, 83

Ogallala, Neb.

Dec. 6, 1933 – Nov. 11, 2017

Bill R. O'Connor, 83, of Ogallala, passed away on Nov. 11, 2017, at Great Plains Health in North Platte, Neb.

Bill was born Dec. 6, 1933, in North Platte to William R. and Edna C. (Cameron) O'Connor. He attended school in Elsie before graduating from the University of Nebraska Schol of Technical Agriculture at Curtis in 1951.

On Dec. 3, 1953, Bill married Mary Alice "Allie" Feltz at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Ogallala. The couple made their home in Wallace, Neb., where they farmed with Bill's dad. Their union was blessed with two sons, Sam and Billy. In 1959, the family moved to the Keystone Ranch, where they lived and raised their sons. In 1999, Bill and Allie bought a home on the northwest edge of Ogallala, where they enjoyed hosting their grandchildren and spending time with family.

Bill's life and demeanor were shaped by his cowboy roots. As a younger man, Bill loved competing in rodeos. Bill was a no-frills kind of man who enjoyed roping, riding and having fun. While he slowed down steadily over the years, Bill never lost his spirit and sense of humor. He was a dedicated grandpa and avidly supported his grandchildren in whatever events they were featured.

Bill had served as a board member of the Nebraska Sandhills Hall of Fame for several years and was later inducted himself. He was a past winner of the Trail Boss Award at NebraskaLand Days and had been a longtime director with the Bank of Keystone. He also served as President of the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Billy; and brother, Jerry.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Allie O'Connor of Ogallala; son, Sam (Liz) O'Connor of Keystone, Neb; five grandchildren, Merritt (Maggie Vander Laan), Alex, Cam, Rhett and Darby O'Connor; a great-granddaughter, Nora Mae O'Connor; five nieces; and many other relatives and friends.