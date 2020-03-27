The Fence Post obituary: Bill Wasson

Bill Wasson, 73

Nov. 8, 1946 – Feb.14,2020

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Bill Wasson 73 of Fort Morgan, Colo., passed away on Feb. 14 in Greeley Colo.

Bill was born in Denver on Nov. 8 1946. He and his son Brad lived in Fort Morgan for the last 20 some years. He is also preceded in death by sister-in-law Leona Wasson of Fort Morgan

He will be deeply missed for his laugh and giving everyone as much crap as he could. A celebration of life service will be held at The Sanctuary Church, 14587 Hwy 34, Fort Morgan, Colo., April 18 2020, with potluck reception to follow at the church.