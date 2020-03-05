The Fence Post obituary: Bill Wasson

Bill Wasson, 73

Nov. 8, 1946 – Feb. 14, 2020

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Bill Wasson, 73, of Fort Morgan, Colo., passed away on Feb. 14, 2020, in Greeley Colo.

Bill was born in Denver Nov. 8, 1946. He and his son Brad lived in Fort Morgan for the last 20 some years.

He is survived by son Brad, sister Della from Aurora, Merle from Castle Rock, Clara and Fred Madden from Bethlehem, Ga., Connie Eves from Fort Morgan. Brother Clifford from Fort Morgan, Warren and Arleva from Baldwin City, Kan., and Buddy Wasson from Fort Morgan. Preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Rosetta, brother-in-laws Jack Eves, David Wisely, and Gordon Jones, sister-in-law Sharon Wasson, nephew Doyle Wasson and niece Lori Bolton. He has many nieces and nephews.

He drove semis most of his life, the last being for B.Wasson trucking for 33 years. Peterbilts were his favorite. Hauling dirt, ashphalt, gravel, and anything on a flatbed all over the United States. He rode bareback horse, bulls, and bull-dogged in his young years in Little Britches, amateur rodeos, and PRCA, entering big rodeos like Denver, Cheyenne and Greeley. Traveling all over to ride. He enjoyed any kind of car racing, from helping his brothers at Englewood speedway, dirt tracks, Nascar, drag races, and he enjoyed helping his son Brad with his sprint car. He will be deeply missed for his laugh and giving everyone as much crap as he could. A celebration of life service will be held at a warmer date.