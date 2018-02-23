The Fence Post obituary: Billy Glenn Shutts

Billy Glenn Shutts, 85

Dec. 12, 1932 – Feb. 15, 2018

Windsor, Colo.

Billy Glenn Shutts, 85, of Windsor, passed away surrounded by family on Feb. 15, 2018.

Bill was born Dec. 12, 1932, to Robert and Eva (Breckenridge) Shutts in Woodston, Kan. At the age of 15, he purchased his first dairy cows, a move that would make him a life-long dairy farmer until he retired from the industry at age 75. He and his wife Pat had dairies in Bear Creek Valley, Fort Lupton, Colo., Windsor and Wiggins, Colo.

He married his wonderful wife Patricia Jamieson on April 19, 1952, in Evergreen, Colo. They were married for nearly 66 years. Together they had four children: Cindy, Cliff, Polly and Terry.

Bill loved attending as many of the grandchildren's sporting and social events as possible. He had immense pride in all of his children and grandchildren. He always said how lucky he was to be able to make a living doing what he enjoyed. It was a living that fostered many friendships throughout the years.

Bill served on two bank boards, several ditch boards and a water and sewer board.

Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Cindy Wright, Clifford (Robin) Shutts, Polly (Max) Fetzer and Terry (Kris) Shutts; siblings, Jim (Norma) Shutts, Pat (and the late Jerry) Johnson, and Don (Sherry) Shutts; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Bill's life was held Feb. 21, at Windsong Estate Event Center, 2901 Saddler Blvd., Severance, Colo..

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the Windsor Optimists Santa's Toy Shop in care of Marks Funeral & Cremation Service, 9293 Eastman Park Drive, Windsor, CO 80550.

