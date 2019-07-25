The Fence Post obituary: Billy Vernon Peake Jr.

Billy Vernon Peake Jr., 55

Dec. 27, 1964 – July 4, 2019

Hudson, Colo.

Billy Vernon Peake Jr., of Hudson, Colo., passed away peacefully on July 4, 2019, at home. He was born on Dec. 27, 1964, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Billy Vernon and Beverly Peake. He married Kathleen Moser on Jan. 21, 1989, in Brighton, Colo. Billy enjoyed spending time traveling with Kathleen and his pups seeking new adventures. He also loved driving semis. He worked for GMCO Corp. of Rifle, Colo., for the last 16 years. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Billy is survived by his wife, Kathleen, of 30 years; and their pups, Rugby and Lakota; brother, Greg (Jamsie) Peake, of Keenesburg, Colo.; aunts, Pam (Milton) Wells, of Rogers, Ark., and Sherrie (Bob) Williams of Morrison, Colo.; brother-in-law, Rick Moser, of Hudson, Colo.; nephews, Kevin (Lindsay) Moser, Greg Peake, Jr., Rhett Peake, Cooper Peake; nieces, Artina (Mike) Campbell, Kristina (Greg) Grabrian, Audrey (D.J.) Dowdy, Micki Moser, Stacy (Tim) Chambers; and several close cousins. Billy is preceded in death by his parents, Billy V. Peake and Beverly Peake; uncles, Charles Quimby, Doug Quimby and Cliff Quimby; aunts, Imagene Kern and Barbara Fraley; and his pups Lucky Dog and Sniffer. Services were held on July 10, 2019, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., in Brighton, Colo. A reception immediately followed at American Legion Post 180, 595 Railroad Ave., Keenesburg, Colo. Donations may be made to the American Legion Post 180, in Keenesburg.