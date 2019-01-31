The Fence Post obituary: Bonnie Jean Hebbert

Bonnie Jean Hebbert, 77

Sept. 18, 1941 – Dec. 28, 2018

Bellvue, Colo.

Bonnie Jean Hebbert, 77, of Bellvue passed away on Dec. 28, 2018, at home. Bonnie was born Sept. 18, 1941, to Lowell and Evelyn Cope. She was raised in Livermore, Colo., on the Hansen Ranch with a brother Tracy Cope. She attended Livermore school, many times on horseback and then graduated from Fort Collins High School, and attended Colorado State University. In 1959, the family moved to Rist Canyon where they started their own ranch. The summer of 1960 she worked for the Wind River Guest Ranch in Estes Park where she met her first husband. In 1962, she married Jerry Rogers, moving back to Red Feather Lakes working and living on Ben Delatour Scout Ranch for 21 years. This union brought a son Justin Rogers and a daughter Tamra McHenry. Bonnie was very creative, with many talents from trapping, fishing, pie making, china/ceramic painting to making Christmas wreathes. She was a school bus driver, 4-H leader for over 20 years and worked for numerous places from CSU to a lumber store in Johnstown. In 1983, Jerry and Bonnie divorced and she moved back to Rist Canyon to the home they built. In 1989, she married A. Roger Hebbert. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, painting and her pride and joy was her grandchildren. She traveled many miles to watch their sports, birthdays or just to go and visit them. She is survived by her husband A. Roger Hebbert, her children Justin Rogers and Tamra McHenry, her step-children Lisa Spencer (Tracy) and Shawn Hebbert (Cindy). Her grandchildren Ryan and Jadi Rogers, Bailey and Cassidy McHenry and Brady, Mark and Scott Hebbert, Taylor, Drew Spenser and Kaitlin Redden. 10 great-grandchildren, and several nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, Lowell and Evelyn Cope, brother Tracy Cope, first husband Jerry Rogers and step-son Steven Hebbert. Services were held Jan. 4 2019, at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Collins Colo.