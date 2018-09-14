The Fence Post obituary: Bonnie Lee Jones

Bonnie Lee Jones, 90

March 24, 1928 – Aug. 29, 2018

Akron, Colo.

Bonnie Lee (Reese) Jones was born March 24, 1928, in Akron to Floyd Alfred Reese and Thelma Hall Schrivner. She departed this life on Aug. 29, 2018, in Akron.

Bonnie grew up and attended all 12 years of school in Akron. After graduating from Akron High School, she married Jim D. Jones. They had four children, Mitzi, Mindi, Dick and Susan. They spent the next 35 years travelling the country and rodeoing. While Jim rodeoed, Bonnie worked as a rodeo secretary and timer. They provided a very loving "one-of-a-kind" family life. The kids always had an adventure-filled summer and always moaned about going back to school. Bonnie fed many cowboys needing a meal and made life-long friends all over the USA.

Bonnie started working at the Akron school cafeteria in 1971 and retired in 1991. She was awarded the retired employee from the alumni association and she also received the honorary FFA award. Many students still remembered Bonnie in the cafeteria and called her Grandma Bonnie. They loved her homemade rolls. She was famous for her cinnamon rolls, popcorn balls and fudge.

Bonnie loved gardening. Her house was filled with plants and family pictures. Bonnie loved birds and bird houses. She also had an extensive collection of clowns. The majority of her collection was made up of Emmett Kelly clowns. Most of her clowns were given to her by family and friends.

Her family was her priority. She followed all the grandkids to any sport they participated in, with one exception — wrestling. She always wanted to know how it turned out but could never force herself to watch any of the boys wrestle.

Holidays were always at grandma's house with games, laughter, card playing, lots of food and more laughter.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter, her parents, three sisters and a brother.

She is survived by daughters, Mitzi Taft, Mindi (Bruce) Segelke, Susan (Shane) Watson; and son, Dick (Debbie) Jones. Bonnie had 12 grandkids, 25 great-grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews. She still has three sisters and a brother living. A funeral service was held Sept. 4, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church of Akron. Interment followed at the Akron Cemetery. Bonnie herself wanted to give the proceeds from the sale of her vehicle to the Washington County Ambulance Service. Memorial monies will be forwarded to the ambulance service.