The Fence Post obituary: Bonnie Lessenden

Bonnie Lessenden, 75

Nov. 8, 1942 – March 17, 2018

Eads, Colo.

Bonnie Annette Lessenden was born Nov. 8, 1942, to Elkana and Hazel Spady. She was the first of five kids. She was raised on their ranch and farm nine miles south of Haswell, Colo.

She attended 11 years of school at Haswell and finished in Las Animas, Colo. She worked as a nurse, school nurse, volunteer EMT, seamstress and lab assistant at the Weisbrod Memorial Hospital.

Dwight and Bonnie met through 4-H activities and were re-introduced at a dance in Haswell. Bonnie married Dwight Lessenden November of 1969, and had three kids, Travis, Celena and Tearle.

She was a 4-H leader for 38 years and also became an FFA parent when her youngest, Tearle was a member.

Bonnie had a big heart and was loved by many. However, the most important thing that she had in her life was her family. She loved spending time with her grandkids. Bonnie and Dwight also have adopted a large extended family.

Bonnie's friends enjoyed her dry sense of humor and always knew she would speak her mind whether you liked it or not. They also learned that her voice was harsh, but her hugs were soft. Bonnie will always be remembered by her kindness and loving nature, and will be respected because of her strictness and her loyalty.

In November 2017, she was stricken by an unfortunate and unforeseen illness that hospitalized her for five and a half months. She was in therapy working to come home. She never made it to her physical home, but made it to her eternal home, where we can all remember her as we loved her best.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elk and Hazel Spady; sister-in-law, Linda Spady; niece, Deana Griswould and her brother-in-law, Ray Griswould.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Dwight Lessenden at the family home in Eads; children, Travis (Dawnette) Lessenden of Loveland, Colo. Celena (Eli) Clark of Pueblo West, Colo., and Tearle Lessenden of Eads; grandchildren, Kody and Kaidan Lessenden and Eve and Elkle Clark. She is also survived by her four siblings as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.

Services were held at Haswell Community Center March 24, 2018. She was buried at Haswell Cemetary, on the hill above her childhood home, looking toward heaven.

