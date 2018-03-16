The Fence Post obituary: Brian Layne Weber

Brian Layne Weber, 50

May 15, 1967 – Feb. 21, 2018

Greeley, Colo.

Brian Layne Weber, 50, of Greeley passed away Feb. 21, 2018. He was born on May 15, 1967 in Greeley to Ronald J. and Donna J. (Trupp) Weber.

Brian was raised on the farm and graduated from Windsor High School in 1985, where he played football and wrestled and still enjoyed supporting their athletic programs. He attended Colorado State University for a couple years and graduated with his associates in engineering technology from Aims Community College in 1991 and earned certificate training in 2001 from Aims.

He began working for Owens-Illinois in 2005 and was currently a technician on the mechanical team. He worked for Eastman Kodak, CBW Automation and Lexmark International. He enjoyed his Harley Davidson Road Glide Custom bike and proudly rode to raise money and awareness for the Northern Colorado Honor Flight as well as serving as a committee member of Johnny's Run in Windsor. He loved to hunt, fish and spend time outdoors.

Survivors include his mother, Donna Weber of Windsor, Colo.; brothers, Terry (Carol) and their daughters Carissa and Tori of Windsor, and Greg (Holly) and their daughters Kristina and Lauren of Fresno, Calif.; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ron in 2002, and his grandparents, Trupp and Weber.

A life celebration service was held Feb. 28 at Faith UCC, 1020 Walnut, Windsor with viewing one hour prior. A reception followed the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to "Faith UCC" or "Honor Flight" in care of Adamson, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at adamsoncares.com.