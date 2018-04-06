The Fence Post obituary: Bryan Mark Adams

Bryan Mark Adams, 70

Aug. 4, 1947 – Feb. 23, 2018

Evergreen, Colo. and Buckeye, Ariz.

Bryan Mark Adams passed peacefully in his sleep Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

Mr. Adams (as he preferred to be called) was born on Aug. 4, 1947, in Waukesha, Wis., to LaVern and Martha Adams. Growing up on the family dairy farm, he learned the value of hard work early on and maintained that ethic throughout each and every one of his 70 years on this earth. After enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly served as a first line radio man in the Vietnam War, he returned to the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh to obtain his B.A. in sociology.

After college graduation, Mr. Adams left the midwest in search of the Colorado Rockies, eventually splitting his time between his Evergreen, Colo., and Buckeye, Ariz., ventures. His entrepreneurial spirit led him into the construction business where he started, grew and led a successful drilling and blasting company for 40-plus years throughout the west. Additionally, he followed his farm roots into another business where he and his wife Mary Adams started Arizona Buffalo Company and Adams Natural Meats.

Mr. Adams was many things to many people — a Vietnam Vet, boss, blaster, bison rancher, avid runner, lover of fast cars, fisherman, hunter, son, brother, grandfather, father; and loving husband and best friend to his wife Mary. But above all, he was a great man.

Bryan Adams is survived by his wife, Mary Adams; his mother, Martha Adams; his brother, Jeff (Judy) Adams; sister, Susan Schroeder; his children, Beth (Ryan) Moore and their two children Grady and Harlan; Melisa (Brian) Busse and their three children, Gabriella, Kendall, and Maxwell; Amanda Moore and her four children, Jacob, Ayden, Alayna and Julea; Nicholas Turner and his three children, Blake, Dominic and Shayla; and Ashley (Michael) Herndon and their two children, Katelyn and Aubree; brothers-in-law, Doug and Gary Smith; and sister-in-law, Geraldine Terry.

A service to honor Mr. Adams was held March 9, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 830 E Plaza Circle, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340.

At a future date, he will be honored for his service and laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

The family asks that any donations wanting to honor Mr. Adams be made to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research Program.