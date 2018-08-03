The Fence Post obituary: Bud Norell

Bud Norell, 96

Feb. 25, 1922 – July 14, 2018

Collbran, Colo.

Bud Norell passed away at Hope West Hospice on July 14, 2018. Bud was born on Feb. 25, 1922, in Walden, Colo., the first son of G. Dewey and Pearl Norell. Although Bud's given name was George Dewey Norell Jr., from an early age he began to be known as Bud, and most people knew him by that name.

Growing up on ranches in northern Colorado and Wyoming, Bud and his younger brother, known as Bus, were inseparable and were successful at the local rodeos and ropings and at showing Hereford cattle in Chicago and San Francisco.

In 1950, Bud married Sally Oldland who has been his life partner and greatest supporter for nearly 68 years. Together they had four children, two boys and two girls. After they were married, Bud and Sally lived on the YT ranch near Collbran, which his family owned until they bought new ranches on West Divide Creek south of Silt, Colo. In 1972, Bud and his family bought ranches near Meeker, Colo., which they operated until 1988 when Bud and Sally moved to their place near Fruita, Colo.

Throughout his life, Bud loved his wife Sally and his kids, horses, rodeo and working with young people. In 2015, Bud and Sally and the Norell family were given the American Quarter Horse Association Legacy Award honoring them for raising AQHA registered quarter horses for 75 years. While living near Collbran, Bud was a member of the Masonic lodge and served on many boards and committees including a committee that started the Collbran Junior Rodeo.

Bud is survived by his wife, Sally; his sons, Andy (Sylvia) of Tucson, Ariz., and Kevin (Jan) of Grand Junction, Colo.; five grandchildren, Sarah, Caroline, Drew, Denton and Kathi; six nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Bud was preceded in death by his two daughters, Ann and Kathy.

A memorial for Bud was held at the Collbran Rodeo Grounds July 21. A reception was held at the Collbran Auditorium following the memorial. In lieu of flowers, Bud's family has asked that donations be made to the Collbran Junior Rodeo or Hope West Hospice.