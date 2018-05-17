The Fence Post obituary: Burton Lee Carter

Burton Lee Carter, 85

June 19, 1932 – May 1, 2018

Lincoln, Neb.

Burton Lee Carter, 85, was called home to his Lord and Savior on May 1, 2018, at his home, CountryHouse Residence in Lincoln, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.

Burt was born June 19, 1932, in his family's home north of Chappell, Neb., to Thomas Winford and Evelyn Lucille (McFee) Carter.

Burt attended and graduated from Chappell High School. He attended Wesleyan for one year, then transferred to the University of Nebraska and graduated in 1953 with a degree in agronomy. He was a member of the Farmhouse fraternity. Burt enlisted in the U.S. Army and served from 1953 to 1955 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., during the Korean Conflict.

Burt was a great family man and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He married Shirley Ann (Parson) Carter on June 27, 1954, in Fremont, Neb. The couple had four children together.

Burt was a lifelong farmer and owner of Carter Certified Seed, receiving the Premier Seed Award in 1979. Burt was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of the Masons, Eastern Star and Rotary and a Job's Daughters Bethel Guardian. He served on the C.A.M.S. Clinic Board and served four years on the Chappell School Board. Burt was associated with Shelter Insurance for many years as a sales agent. He was a life member of the Chappell United Methodist Church. Burt loved the Lord.

Burt and Shirley enjoyed square dancing and spending the winters of their retirement years in Mesa, Ariz. Burt was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan.

Burt is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Shirley Ann; his children, Cathleen Ann (Jim) Ochsner of Ogallala, Neb., Brent (Deborah) Carter of Topeka, Kan., Jon (Connie) Carter of Chappell and Brad (Linda) Carter of Lincoln; grandchildren, Katlyn, Brooke (Andrew) Murphy and Brendan Carter; Charles (Amy) Carter and Andrew (Erika) Carter; and Jack and Claire Carter; great-grandchildren, Talon and Grace Carter and Ethan Carter; brothers, Bob Carter and Ben (Lavonne) Carter, along with numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

Burt was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Danny Dale; his father and mother-in-law, Walden and Mabel Parson; sister-in-law, Donna Carter; sister-in-law, Gwen (Carl) Boxel, brother-in-law Wendy (Betty) Parson.

A memorial service was held on May 19, 2018, at the Chappell United Methodist Church with Rev. David Abbott officiating. Inurnment followed at the Chappell Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association, Chappell United Methodist Church or donors' choice. You may view Burt's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at http://www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC was in charge of Burt's care and funeral arrangements.