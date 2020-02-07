The Fence Post obituary: Byrl Ivan Green

Byrl Ivan Green, 94

Oct. 19, 1925 – Jan. 10, 2020

Akron, Colo.

Byrl Ivan Green left this life at age 94 on Jan. 10, 2020. He and his twin brother, Verl, were born on Oct. 19, 1925, to Harry Orville and Marguerite May (Manning) at home in DeNova, Colo. They were the youngest of five children.

Byrl attended the Hurry Back country grade school, then attended high school for two years at High Prairie and graduated with the class of 1944 in Otis.

He was drafted and entered the Army on June 6, 1944. He trained at Camp Steward, Ga., then was sent overseas on Dec. 6 to the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He ended up at Leyte Luzon in the Philippine Islands. He was engaged in the recapture of Bataan and Corregidor. He started in an anti-aircraft battalion which gave vital support to Major General Charles P. Hall’s 11th Corps in its arrival to open Manilla Bay to allied shipping. He was later moved to the medics, where he spent the rest of his tour. Byrl was awarded the Good Conduct and Victory Medals, Asiatic-Pacific Theater Service Ribbon, and Philippine Liberation Service Ribbon with the Bronze Star. He was discharged on May 14, 1946, at Ft. Douglas, Utah, with the rank of Sergeant Tech 4. He then enlisted in the reserves for three years.

He met the love of his life, Geraldine Younker after returning home. They were married July 18, 1947. To this union three children were born: Daniel, Nancy and Linda. They spent 60 years on the Green homestead, farming and ranching. He also drove a bus for 26 years for the Arickaree School where their children graduated from. Byrl was an active member of the Akron Elks where he served in numerous offices and was Exalted Ruler in 1994. He was also an active member of the Akron VFW and American Legion. Byrl never met a stranger. He enjoyed visiting with everyone he met and always had time to help a neighbor. Of all the different things that go with farming and ranching, he enjoyed ranching most.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lyle, Harry, Verl and sister Doris. Byrl is survived by his wife of 72½ years Geraldine; son Dan (Diane), daughters Nancy Borum (Bob), Linda Perry (Bruce). Six grandchildren; Bryan Borum, Greg Borum (Amy), Alyssa Petermann (Daniel), Josh Green, Michael Green (Ashley), Wes Perry (Raylene) and 12 great-grandchildren., 94

