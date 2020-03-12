The Fence Post obituary: Byron Clinton “Clint” Farrar

Byron Clinton “Clint” Farrar, 82

Aug. 11, 1937 – Feb. 13, 2020

Hillsdale, Wyo.

Byron Clinton “Clint” Farrar entered eternal life on Feb. 13, 2020. He was 82 years old. One of six children born to Sanford and Kathleen Farrar of Virginia Dale, Colo. Clint grew up learning the way of the land through hard work and perseverance in the foothills of Colorado. Milking dairy cows, hauling hay, planting crops and shoeing horses were a few of his jobs as a youngster.

May 23,1957, he married the love of his life, Shari L. Beavis. They moved north and purchased a farm of their own in Hillsdale, Wyo. A landmark which family and friends have gathered at for the past 55 years. He started out dryland wheat farming and raising sheep, cows and horses. To fund his farming operation, he became an electrician/lineman and worked for Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power Company in Cheyenne. After purchasing more land, he began irrigating alfalfa hay. Throughout the years he had many hired hands assist him with the farm. They gained valuable insight in methods and management but most of all character. Clint had a great appreciation for the land and worked tirelessly to preserve it for his family. Everything he had was earned off his own sweat and determination. He always said he was a farmer by choice but a lineman by trade. After 26 years he retired from Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power. He then served as a board member for High West Energy and the Wyoming Rural Electric Association. He was a past board member for Laramie County School District #2, former 4-H leader for the Hillsdale Tip Toppers 4-H club. Also serving several years for the local fire and rescue crew/board. He was a current member of the Hillsdale United Methodist Church, National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Clint would best be described as a man of strength. He was patient, gentle and kind, giving much and asking for little. A great problem solver. Honest, faithful and true to his word. He had a heart of gold. He weathered more than his fair share of loss, tragedy, and heartbreak but did it with an attitude that you would have to witness to truly appreciate. He had a great sense of humor and often caught people off guard with his wit.

He enjoyed many hobbies but mostly fishing, hunting, playing cards (especially cribbage), collecting knives and fixing anything that was broken. Back in the day, he was well known on the courts while playing town team basketball as a force to be reckoned with. He loved horses with a passion, especially draft horses. He raised Percherons and enjoyed driving his team in various parades throughout the state. He also loved watching old westerns, laughing at the funnies, a good steak and of course pie, but would only eat two kinds of pie, hot and cold.

His greatest joys in life were spending time with his family. His spirit will live on with his two daughters, Melaine Kwedor, and Laurie (Randy) Jackson: five grandchildren, Ricky (Alexis) Kwedor, Chase Kwedor, Chelsea (Deron) Jackson, Wyatt and Cole Jackson: and five great-grandchildren, Conner and Braden Kwedor, Lukas, Karson and Kenzlie Jackson, along with numerous nieces and nephews that he regarded dearly.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, parents and siblings, Duncan Farrar, Mickey Janosec, Victor Joe and Evelyn Farrar.

He lived long and well. Succeeding far and beyond with his duties as a son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, friend and neighbor. What he was called to do in this lifetime, he has done. He has fulfilled his moral obligations to the land, his farm, the animals he cared for and worked with, as well as to his family and community. It is time now for us to live up to his example.

A celebration of life was held Feb. 21, 2020, at the Hillsdale United Methodist Church in Hillsdale Wyo., with Pastor Gracie Marske officiating. Following the services, a six-team Percheron horse drawn wagon carried Clint and his family to a preselected site in which his ashes were scattered on the land he so proudly worked.